VCs condemn humiliation of Dr Mujahid

Islamabad: The Vice Chancellors committee on Monday condemned the maltreatment and public humiliation of Dr. Mujahid Kamran and five officers by NAB officials for appearance in Court last week.

In a resolution passed by the Committee at the end of a meeting held at the secretariat of Higher Education Commission (HEC), the committee members also strongly condemned the media trial of teachers before prosecution or legal procedure.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, chairman, Vice Chancellors’ Committee and attended by over 65 Vice Chancellors from all over the country, mostly through video conference. The meeting adopted a resolution in the light of public humiliation respectable professors and teachers.

The Committee members appreciated the Chief Justice, Supreme Court of Pakistan, for suo moto notice, however they said that a mere apology is not sufficient in the face of humiliation suffered by senior academicians.

The resolution calls upon the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct inquiry against the officials involved. It propose holding of a meeting between Chairman HEC and Chairman NAB along with a select group of Vice Chancellors to evolve procedures needed to be followed in such cases.