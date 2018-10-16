CM wants reforms in civil service structure

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he is committed to introducing reforms in the provincial civil service and every government servant would be given ample opportunity for upward mobility – promotions.

Shah said this on Monday while talking to Adviser to the Prime Minister on Reforms & Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain at CM House. He said that there was a dire need for introducing reforms in the old structure of the civil bureaucracy. “We would frame some reforms and share the same with you,” he told the visiting adviser.

Shah further said that every employee who joins government service must have proper service structure so that they could work hard for their future. “Service structure would also be made for every cadre of provincial service,” he said.