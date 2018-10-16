Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats
The promise of new and shiny housing

The promise of new and shiny housing
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Judicial body orders reopening, running Baldia hydrant for 12 hours a day

A Supreme Court-mandated judicial commission on Monday ordered that a hydrant which had been closed in Baldia Town be reopened and run for 12 hours daily to overcome a persisting water shortage in the area.

The commission, headed by Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, was informed that the hydrant needed to be reopened as there was no water in the system due to a reduction in the water level at the Hub Dam.

It ruled that the private contractor would charge Rs1,000 instead of Rs1,200 and the hydrant will run for 12 hours every day. The commission said the managing director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board would ensure that the hydrant was supervised by the Rangers to avoid any law and order situation.

It further said the contractor would not run the hydrant on a commercial basis and that it would be exclusively used for the public of the locality at the prescribed rate and any complaint would expose the contractor to the prosecution.

The commission also pointed out unchecked activities and the conduct of KWSB valves men and said some valves men were living a life which could not be imagined even by the MD of the water utility.

A counsel representing residents of Clifton submitted that people were not being provided water despite the payment of charges, whereas the Bilawal House, the headquarters of the Pakistan Peoples Party, was being supplied with water for free.

The commission observed that the Bilawal House was not being provided water for free when he had assumed the office and he knew that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari purchased water. The KWSB MD submitted that the Bilawal House was not paying the water charges, but now they paid water tankers’ charges.

Regarding an encroachment in SITE area, the commission directed the chairman task force to submit a report about the encroachment by the owners of a factory after interacting with the district administration by October 29.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
13 killed as floods hit southwest France

13 killed as floods hit southwest France
Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Photos & Videos

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down