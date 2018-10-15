tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OFFICE-BEARERS: Workers convention of National Party Punjab was held here on Sunday. Ayub
Malikwas elected president of Punjab alongwith Talib Hussain as general secretary. Professor Tauseef
Ahmed acted as chief election commissioner along with Senator Tahir Bizenjo and Jan Mohamed Bulaidi
acted as members’ election commission. Earlier, Talib Hussain, outgoing secretary general, presented
report of last tenure.—Correspondent
OFFICE-BEARERS: Workers convention of National Party Punjab was held here on Sunday. Ayub
Malikwas elected president of Punjab alongwith Talib Hussain as general secretary. Professor Tauseef
Ahmed acted as chief election commissioner along with Senator Tahir Bizenjo and Jan Mohamed Bulaidi
acted as members’ election commission. Earlier, Talib Hussain, outgoing secretary general, presented
report of last tenure.—Correspondent
Comments