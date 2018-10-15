12-day anti-measles drive from today

LAHORE : The nationwide measles eradication drive is set to kick off from Monday (today) and continue till October 27.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has appealed to the parents, teachers, civil society and Ulema to come forward and strengthen hands of government in this national cause and make future of ‘our children safer’.

In a message she said 15,000 teams of health department have been deputed in all areas of Punjab and about 11 million children would be injected anti-measles vaccine. “Injection would be administered to children who were 6 months to 7 years old,” she said.

Yasmin Rashid said any information regarding measles eradication drive can be gotten from helpline 0800-99-000.

203 quackery outlets sealed: Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has closed 203 quackery outlets in raids across Punjab.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, PHC teams visited 915 treatment centres including 120 in Sheikhupura, Bahawalpur 107, Faisalabad 100, Sargodha 95, Gujranwala 93, 92 each in Lahore and Rawalpindi, Sahiwal 85 and Muzaffargarh 59.

As per the data, 301 premises had been converted into other businesses. From among the sealed centres, 34 were in Sheikhupura, Gujranwala 30, Sahiwal 25, Faisalabad 23, Bahawalpur 20, 19 each in Sargodha and Rawalpindi, Lahore 10 and nine in Muzaffargarh.