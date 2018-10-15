Media denied entry at some NA-35 polling stations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The media Sunday faced inconvenience at some polling stations to cover the NA-35 by-election. The accreditation cards issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were not accepted. However, at some polling stations, the media teams were allowed entry but only after tough questioning. There was a low turnout at majority of polling stations.
