Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

White-collar crime

White-collar crime
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

National

BR
Bureau report
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Noted late Pashto poets remembered

PESHAWAR: The Khegara Da Watan, a social welfare and literary organisation, organised an event on Sunday to pay tributes to two late poets for their contribution to the Pashto literature.

Poets, writers, local elders and fans of poetry attended the function held at the hujra of a local social worker, Haji Anwar, at Mughalzai Bar Tehkal, Peshawar.

The event was conducted to pay tributes to two noted poets - Abdul Azim Baba and late Maj Younas Khalil

Chief of the Khegara Da Watan (KDW) Arbab Daud on the occasion said that his organisation wanted to keep alive literary activities along social welfare plans so that people of Peshawar could know about the contribution of their literary figures. Senior social worker Haji Anwar said Bar Tehkal had produced several scholars, politicians and writers. He praised the KDW for conducting literary events to create awareness among the people to honour their literati.

Prof Ahmad Ali Aajiz, a senior poet, chaired the event. He said both the poets hailed from Bar Tehkal, who had contributed to the Pashto poetic tradition and also influenced other literati through their way of expression.

Prof Aajiz said Abdul Azim Baba was a Sufi saint and to a great extent had drawn inspiration from Rahman Baba but had adopted a new way to express his Sufi thoughts.

He added that Younas Khalil after doing graduation from the historic Islamia College Peshawar had joined Pak Army but kept up his poetic journey till his death. Young Pashto poet from Malakand, Shahid Hussain Adil said he had read poetry volumes of both Abdul Azim Baba and Younas Khalil and found them very motivating.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed