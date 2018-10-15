Mon October 15, 2018
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

White-collar crime

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

October 15, 2018

Finance matters

We ought to remember that economic crises have resulted in the rise and fall of various regimes around the world. ‘It’s the economy, stupid’ was a popular slogan at various times in the US, which indicated the number one public issue at hand, impacting upon everyone’s lives. This is precisely what is happening in Pakistan these days. We all seem to be discussing our present economic predicament and how much worse it could get.

Our economy is weak; interest rates have risen (and could rise even further), the rupee is depreciating rapidly, stocks have nose-dived, imports are up, exports are down, and it is feared that the country will witness economic slowdown combined with job losses over the medium-term of two years. It is essential for the prime minister to take decisive economic and financial actions, including structural reforms, and practice severe austerity at all levels and corridors of power.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore

*****

Pakistan is currently going through its worst economic crisis. This crisis is largely man-made and could have been avoided if the government had taken well-thought-out steps. The finance minister, Asad Umar, who was considered to be an expert has shown that he isn’t cut out for the role. Instead of coming up with a rescue to overcome the looming economic crisis, he kept delaying the matter. This indecisiveness led to the panic in the market where the reserves dropped to $8.3 billion.

One can only request the PM to appoint an experienced economist to take charge of the economy. It is also difficult to understand why the route to Qatar wasn’t explored when the Saudis had politely declined to provide the much-needed loan.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi

