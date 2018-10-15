Uniform curriculum

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
I have been living in Saudi Arabia for the last eight years and recently moved to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The first thing that I did was to start searching for a school for my children. I was astonished to see different categories of schools. Their syllabus and fee structure were different.
The least we can do is bring reforms at the primary level and shape a uniform syllabus for all schools to follow.
Kalimullah Khan
Peshawar
