35 arrested for one-wheeling

As many as 35 people were apprehended during a ‘weekend action’ against one-wheelers in various parts of District South.

Karachi police chief Additional IG Dr Amir Shaikh had directed the police to take action against motorcyclists who precariously ply on roads while lifting one of the wheels in the air. The arrests were made in Kharadar, Docks, Mithadar, Garden, Nabi Buksh, Darakshan, Sahil, Defence and Gizri areas.

According to a police spokesperson, 13 people were arrested for one-wheeling from the City area and 22 others were arrested from other areas of District South.

The police also impounded 35 motorcycles in the operation. Around 19 cases were registered by the police against the one-wheelers. At least 30 special police teams have been formed to control one-wheeling in District South, which has become a frequent sight on roads especially during weekends.