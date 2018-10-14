15,000 books donated to GCU

LAHORE: The Government College University, Lahore on Saturday received a donation of 15,000 books, journals and research reports by an NGO, Applied Socio-Economic Resource Center (ASR).

The donation also included more than 0.3 million clippings of media reports on different issues including human rights violations reported in the last 35 years.

Earlier, GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah and ASR Executive Director Nighat Said Khan had signed an accord for the donation of resource to GCU for the promotion of research in social sciences especially women’s and gender studies.

Nighat Khan said ASR had set up a library in 1983 for research and academic purposes at the ASR’s Institute of Women’s Studies, Lahore. She said different universities had requested for this library but ASR felt most comfortable with GCU which had produced eminent luminaries in almost all fields of life.