Kang, Hull co-lead LPGA Incheon

INCHEON, South Korea: American golfer Danielle Kang and Charley Hull from England shared the lead after the third round of the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Golf Championship on Saturday, shooting four-under 68s to score 204.

Kang, ranked 29, and the world number 33 Hull — two of the four co-leaders through Friday — remained tied after Kang had six birdies against two bogeys while Hull had a bogey-free round of 68.

World number two Ariya Jutanugarn from Thailand closely followed with three-under 69 with a total of 205, scoring four birdies and a bogey at the Sky 72 Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea.

Local favourite Chun In-gee shared the third place at 206 with world number 17 Lydia Ko and Minjee Lee from Australia, who are both ethnically Korean.

Chun, ranked 27 and with two career LPGA wins under her belt, fired a six-under 66 in the third round after disappointing performances in the first and second rounds.

Chun’s compatriot and world number one Park Sung-hyun, who had co-shared the lead with Jutanugarn, Hull and Kang on Friday, sunk to the seventh place after an erratic round of 71 that included three bogeys and a double-bogey.