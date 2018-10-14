Changing mindset, behaviours of people stressed

Islamabad : Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam inaugurated ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign here at Saidpur village here Saturday.

Talking to media on the occasion, the adviser said it is a movement to make Pakistan clean and green through changing mindset and behaviours of people. “This movement reflects new Pakistan,” he added.

Malik Amin said Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading the campaign and there is strong political commitment behind this drive.

Naya Pakistan demands new way of thinking and this movement is a milestone in this regard, he added.

He said the drive would be funded by both the government as well as the donors.

Regarding waste disposal, the Adviser said the government was mulling over various models in this regard and finalize anyone soon.

He said the waste-to-energy projects were also under considerations and the government would execute the same through public-private partnership as discussion was already going on with German ambassador on the subject.