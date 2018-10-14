Riphah holds orientation week

Islamabad : Riphah International University equips newly recruited students with tools to help them successfully navigate the transition into the University, from learning how to register for classes to accessing career services.

Riphah Society for Excellence and Student Services Department of Riphah International University organised a one day student’s event to promote extracurricular activities at its G-7/4 campus.

Students from all the departments of the university in the event and organized different food stalls, art gallery, painting competition and other sports activities. Hassan Muhammad Khan, Chancellor, Riphah International University was the Chief Guest at the Inauguration ceremony of the event. On this occasion he appreciated the efforts of student’s services department and student’s body on organizing a wonderful event. He spoke on the importance of co-curricular activities in educational institutions.