World Mental Health Day marked at QIH

Islamabad : Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital celebrated World Mental Health Day with theme of ‘Young people and mental health in a changing world,’ says a press release.

An interactive session was held by consultant Dr Sabahat Hameed who was key note speaker and highlighted the significance of World Mental Health Day.

She said globally 1 out of 4 person is suffering from mental illness and it’s more higher in developing countries. Pakistan has the second largest population of young people in world, more than 60% of our population is between age of 14- 24 years, 50% of mental disorder appear before age of 14 , in a changing world young people have different challenges as compared to our last generations.

Dr Shaukat Ali Bangash CEO QIH enlightened the audience with his great insight about mental health issues, he asserted that parents & teachers should work with youngsters to build a better relationship with them, to meet the new challenges in a changing world. Maintaining balance in life is the key and adhering to Islamic principles and promise for healthy society.