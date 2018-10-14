SL Army XI win 2nd match by 31 runs

LAHORE: The peace-promoting series between Pakistan Army and Sri Lankan Army teams continued in Miranshah where the Sri Lankan Army won the second match of the series by 31 runs. Peshawar Zalmi, through the Zalmi Foundation and Haier have co-sponsored this peace-promoting series between Pakistan Army XI and Sri Lankan Army XI. The match took place in Younis Khan Stadium with the Sri Lankan Army batting first and scoring 138 runs. In reply, Pakistan Army could only manage to get 107 runs. The visiting team won the match by 31 runs. The people of Miranshah were super excited to see the match and came in huge numbers. General Commanding Officer, South Waziristan Mumtaz Hussain distributed prizes amongst the players.