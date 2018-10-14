PTI candidate booked for arms display

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Qila Gujjar Singh police have registered a case against PTI candidate for NA 124 Ghulam Mohyuddin on charges of brandishing weapons and violating Election Commission of Pakistan’s code of conduct.
According to the FIR, Ghulam Mohayuddin along with his security guards had brandished his weapons during a corner meeting.
LAHORE : Qila Gujjar Singh police have registered a case against PTI candidate for NA 124 Ghulam Mohyuddin on charges of brandishing weapons and violating Election Commission of Pakistan’s code of conduct.
According to the FIR, Ghulam Mohayuddin along with his security guards had brandished his weapons during a corner meeting.
Comments