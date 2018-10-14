Population control stressed for better social services

LAHORE : The population of Pakistan has increased to 21 billion. Pakistan is the fifth biggest country in the world in terms of the population. Moreover, top 10 populated cities of Pakistan are located in Punjab province.

These views were expressed by speakers at a seminar titled “Population Planning; a Fundamental Human Right “jointly organised by the Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers), UNFPA and Punjab Population Welfare Department in connection with the World Population Day.Punjab Minister for Population Colonel (r) Hashim Dogar chaired the seminar while Bushra Amaan, Population Welfare Department secretary, was the chief guest of the event.

Naeemud Din Rathor, DG, Punjab Population Welfare Department, Muhammad Nizamud Din, Maulana Abul Khabeer Azad, Dr Arshad Chohan, head of department of Lady Wellington Hospital, Lahore , Dr Zuhara Khanum, professor of gynae, Ganga Ram Hospital, Alama Shahzad, cartonist Javed Iqbal, Ayesha Jahanzeb, host of Geo programme Khabarnak, Muzaffar Mahmood Qureshi, resident director, Green Star Social Marketing, Sughra Sadaf, PILAC DG, Natasha Faisal and Shoaib Shahzad of UNFPA participated in the event.

Jang senior editor of health, education and current affairs Wasif Nagi hosted the seminar. The population minister said measures would be taken for the prosperity and welfare of people.

“The participation of religious scholars and experts in the seminar shows that we have taken positive steps in right direction”, he said. He said family planning was essential to control the rapid increase in the population. He also highlighted the significance of health of mother and child.

Bushra Amaan said the high ratio of the population increase gave birth to many problems in the country. “To provide better social services, we need to control the population on top priority basis”, she said.

Naeemud Din Rathor said the purpose of the seminar was to create awareness among the people and make them aware of socio-economic issues.

Ayesha Jahanzeb said there was a need for change in the thinking of people to promote family planning. Pakistan’s population would be double in 2050 if the same situation continued, said Dr Arshad Chohan. To control high population growth, government is taking steps, he said. The network of lady health workers would be widened and strengthened, he added.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer said, “Mother is an important institution. To control the population, religious people are presenting their suggestions.”

Wasif Nagi said, “To control the ever increasing population, Social Welfare Department was playing a vital role. To control the population, media and religious scholars will have to play their role, he said. Muzaffar Mahmood Qureshi, Allama Shahzad, Javed Iqbal Natasha Faisal and other also addressed the seminar.