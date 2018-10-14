Nadeem Omar to establish Omar Associates women’s softball team

KARACHI: Renowned sports promoter and owner of PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators Nadeem Omar has announced to establish Omar Associates women softball team.

“Looking at the passion of women for the game, we are becoming the first private sector company to establish our own team hoping that others would also come forward to contribute their part,” Nadeem said while speaking at a reception hosted in honor of the winning team of Softball Women’s Championship, which was organised by National Softball Academy in Khairpur.

He added that they will be picking players from National Softball Academy and hoped that players from his team will go all the way up to become part of the national softball team.