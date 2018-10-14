Thar’s tragedy

We have been reading a great deal about the plight of people in Thar, which was declared a drought-hit by the Sindh government. Over the last few months, many children have died of starvation. The fact that the PPP-led provincial government hasn’t taken effective steps to deal with the serious situation in shocking. It is also the responsibility of the Pakistani people to help their fellow countrymen.

Pakistanis are generous people and always help people in distress. All philanthropists of the country in collaboration with both federal and provincial governments should come forward and provide food aid to Thar. There are hundreds of families who are relying on this aid for survival.

Lt Col Arshad Nasim Qureshi ( Islamabad )