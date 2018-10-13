Sat October 13, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 13, 2018

PHC directs PDA to provide water to crisis centre in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday directed the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to supply three water tankers to Special Children Education Complex and Women Crisis Centre in Hayatabad on a daily basis.

A division bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Muhammad Ayub directed the PDA in a writ petition filed by president of Parent Teachers Association for special children.

The court also issued the notice to the chief secretary, secretary, Social Welfare, Peshawar district and PDA director general to submit reply in the case.

During the course of hearing, Justice Ibrahim Khan expressed concern over the negligence of department concerned for non-provision of water to the Special Education Complex for special children and Women Crisis Centre for the last three years.

Attaullah, a resident of Peshawar and President of Parent Teachers Association for special children, had filed the petition through his lawyer Muhammad Khurshid, whose one son being a special child was admitted to the Special Children Education Complex. He sought the court orders for supply of water to the complex and women crisis centre.

Arguing the case before the bench, Muhammad Khurshid submitted that both the special children and women in the crisis centre existed in one building and had been facing a severe shortage of water since 2015. He submitted the petitioner on behalf of the association had regularly been sending applications to PDA for overcoming the water shortage but to no avail.

The petitioner informed the bench that the Special Education Complex comprised of 32 kanal land where 600 special children were receiving education. There is also male and female staff in the complex.

Besides, he said the Women Crisis Centre was also located in the complex where about 60 women are living along with children.

The petitioner stated that the staff after collection of some donation had installed water machine to fulfill the water needs of the children and women.

