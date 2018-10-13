CJP takes notice of grabbing of Hindus land

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of alleged illegal encroachment upon the properties belonging to Hindu community in Sindh.

The notice was taken on a video of Prof Dr Bhagwan Devi W/o Prof Dr Baghwan Das which was viral on social media, alleging that her lands and properties are being encroached by land mafia by force.

Bogus power of attorneys are being prepared in the upper Sindh, due to which the Hindus feel insecure, said a press release.

Many Hindus are leaving and migrating to other countries and many others are preparing to sell their properties and leave.

She further alleged that the federal and provincial governments are reluctant to take action in this regard.

Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has fixed the case for hearing on Oct 18, 2018 with notice issued to Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Sindh, Secretary Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Islamabad, Secretary Human Rights Islamabad, Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary Minority Affairs Department, Government of Sindh and Commissioner Larkana division to appear before court.