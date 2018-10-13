Govt to build cancer hospital in Quetta: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured that the government will construct a cancer hospital in Quetta in collaboration with Pakistan Army. Talking to a group of students from Balochistan that called on him in Islamabad at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Friday, he said that an effective local government system will also be introduced in Balochistan as well like other parts of the country. He said the government is also working on water projects in Balochistan.