Rizwan retained Pak hockey captain for ACT

ISLAMABAD: Rizwan Senior who has preferred European League over national training camp has been retained captain of the team for the 5th Asian Champions Trophy (ATC) starting in Oman (Muscat) from October 18.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) earlier hinted at taking disciplinary action against the forward but later dropped the idea after he issued statements in favour of federation, saying that he had taken permission to play the League.

Rizwan who preferred European League would only join the team in Oman a day ahead of the start of the event. It would remain to be seen as the player who has no value for camp training or developing team work ahead of the start of the event would be beneficial in the all important event. Ammad Shakeel Butt will be Rizwan’s deputy.

Pakistan team: Imran Butt (goalkeeper), Mazhar Abbas (goalkeeper), M Irfan Sr, Aleem Bilal, Mubashar Ali, M Tauseeq Arshad, Tasawwar Abbas, Ajaz Ahmed, Ammad Shakeel Butt (V. captain), M Irfan Jr, M.Rizwan Sr (Captain), Ali Shan, M Rizwan Jr, Faisal Qadir, Abubakr Mahmood, Umar Bhutta, M Atiq Arshad and M Zubair.