Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Sports

AFP
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bolt makes impressive start in pro football

SYDNEY: Sprint legend Usain Bolt scored his first goals in professional football Friday after starting up front in a pre-season game for Australia’s Central Coast Mariners.

The 100 metres world record-holder, who is bidding for a professional contract, recovered from a painful kick in the groin to grab a double against Macarthur South West United in Sydney.Bolt, 32, finished with his left foot after some slack marking on 55 minutes, celebrating with his trademark ‘Lightning Bolt’ pose.

The Jamaican then capitalised on a defensive mix-up to score his second on 69 minutes before being substituted six minutes later with the score at 4-0. It was the first game Bolt has started since joining the A-League club in August for an indefinite trial.

“I’m just happy that I got a chance and I’m proud of myself,” Bolt told host broadcaster Fox Sports after the game.“It was a big deal... first start and scoring two goals. It was a good feeling. This is what I worked towards. I try to get better and I am on the way to doing that.” Bolt said he had a “lot more to learn” and was keen to join the Mariners on a professional contract.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed