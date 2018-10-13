Air India jet hits wall on takeoff

NEW DELHI: Air India on Friday grounded two pilots after one of its jets carrying 136 people hit an airport perimeter wall on takeoff and then flew for almost four hours with a damaged body, officials said. The Boeing 737 suffered the damage as it left Trichy in southern India bound for Dubai. Officials at the airport in Tamil Nadu state “observed that aircraft might have come in contact with the airport perimeter wall,” said an Air India statement. “The matter was conveyed to the pilot in command. The pilot in command reported that the aircraft systems were operating normally.