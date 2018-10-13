Gas connections severed for non-payment

LAHORE : Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) Managing Director Amjad Latif in continuity of the strict policy of disconnecting gas bill defaulters, has ordered disconnecting government / special domestic defaulting consumers.

In order to recover outstanding dues from government, special domestic consumers, disconnection notices were served on them for early settlement of outstanding dues and later disconnected gas connection due to nonpayment of arrears.