Free guided tours for students

LAHORE: To promote local tourism, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has started free guided tours for students.

Officials said free guided tour for students started with numerous students visiting Delhi Gate inside the Walled City of Lahore from Lahore College for Women University. The students learned about the Mughal architecture and history while roaming through the narrow streets of the Walled City of Lahore.

The students appreciated the conservation work done by WCLA, including Shahi Hammam, Dina Nath Well and Wazir Khan Mosque. Tourist Guide Farzana Malik said “I am happy to see students and their love for heritage and culture”.

WCLA Deputy Director Tania Qureshi said “Like every year WCLA has started free guided tours for students with the aim of making them learn about our history, culture and traditions.” Meanwhile, WCLA has also started an aggressive solid waste management on a regular basis.

The authority has a dedicated staff of 25, including solid waste supervisors and sweepers who have taken up the task of solid waste management inside the Delhi Gate up to Chowk Kotwali. The janitorial staff is equipped with three sewer suction machines, sewerage ejector machine, one mini dumper and two vacuum machines to ensure they can keep the area clean and litter-free without any hindrance.