Over 5,910 kanal state land retrieved in 10 days

LAHORE: In the 10 days of the anti encroachment drive, 5910 kanal and 14 marla land has been retrieved from the land grabbers in Lahore division.

This was stated by Lahore Division Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha while chairing a meeting here on Friday. He said the estimated value of the retrieved state land was Rs 17,906.63 million. He said that administration would complete the task comprehensively and wisely. He said 2,039 kanal land was reclaimed in Lahore district, 1001 kanal and 7 marla in Nankana Sahib, 2476 kanal in Sheikhupura and 393 kanal and 15 marla in Kasur district.

special persons: All the political parties must recognise health as a fundamental right of all people. It was demanded at a provincial advocacy forum held at a local hotel on Friday. The event was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life, including the parliamentarians from the ruling and opposition parties. The speakers said the health service delivery had improved in the recent months due to the commitment of health department.