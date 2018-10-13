Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

Top Story

Mehtab Haider
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of increasing scarcity of dollar-denominated injections from international donors, the PTI-led government would have to arrange $2-3 billion of stopgap financing from friendly countries in the coming weeks, to avert a deepening of the economic crisis before an IMF bailout is approved.

Top officials of economic ministries told The News that project financing from international donors had shrunk during the current fiscal year, because the procedural requirements for obtaining approvals from competent forums could not be fulfilled during the recent political transition.

Programme loan flows from multilateral creditors, including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, had already halted due to the worsening macroeconomic situation. “These multiplying factors could lead towards a severe economic crisis,” said a senior official, on condition of anonymity.

The IMF package approval process would require at least six-to-eight weeks, if everything goes smoothly, at a time when the foreign reserves are depleting at an accelerated pace. “We need dollar injections of $2-3 billion, and proposals are under consideration to manage financing from friendly countries, including China and Saudi Arabia,” a top official told The News.

The IMF negotiating mission is expected to arrive in Islamabad next week. It would take at least 7-to-10 days to finalise its report. The IMF staff would need a further 4-to-6 weeks to circulate the report to members of Executive Board of the IMF. “We cannot get approval from the IMF before end-November or early December, so we desperately need to arrange stopgap financing to avert a full-blown crisis on the exchange rate front,” an official said.

The Resident Representative of the IMF in Pakistan, Teresa Daban Sanchez, said the recent IMF staff visit made a lot of progress, mostly in macroeconomic areas that would be useful for the forthcoming bailout discussions. “It would help the IMF team to expedite things as much as possible,” she said.

Sanchez said additional technical and policy level talks were needed to arrive at comprehensive and medium-term programme levels which cover macroeconomic and structural issues.

The newly-appointed government spokesman on the economy, Farukh Saleem, said no big crisis was faced by Pakistan’s economy, as it was just a matter of arranging $8 billion of inflows. After the IMF package was approved, the confidence of financial markets would be restored, as happened in the cases of Jordan and Argentina. In a connected development, Pakistan’s project financing from multilateral and bilateral donors severely dried down during the ongoing fiscal year because the Planning Commission’s Central Development Working Party (CDWP) could not meet for the last five months to approve donor-funded projects.

During the tenure of caretaker set-up, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had barred the CDWP from meeting. After coming into power, the government took time to appoint the Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtyar, who holds the dual status of Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission. The Planning Commission has decided to hold a meeting of the CDWP next Wednesday, but its agenda has not yet been finalised.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch
India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster

India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster
Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India

Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India
Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Photos & Videos

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara
Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed