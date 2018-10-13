SSGC edge SNGPL, PAF surge to top spot

KARACHI: Following few anxious days, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) finally managed their first win when they edged past Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) 1-0 in their match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at the Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Friday.

After a hard-fought battle it was Habib-ur-Rehman who eventually did a glorious job with a winner in the stoppage time. Meanwhile, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) regained top spot after defeating Karachi Port Trust (KPT) 1-0. The winner came through Mohammad Mujahid in the 30th minute. PAF coach Mohammad Arshad said they missed several chances.

“We missed many chances,” Arshad told ‘The News’. After winning the game the PAF management sent all players to their homes for a couple of days rest.“I had told my boys if they are able to get early goal then they should keep pressure on KPT as it was not the team of the past and was a bit weak. We scored an early goal but after that our players got a few easy chances but could not produce a goal,” said Arshad, also a former international.PAF, with the outcome, moved to 11 points after five meetings.