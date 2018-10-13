Shehzar emulates father, grandfather

KARACHI: Shehzar Mohammad, grandson of legendary cricketer Hanif Mohammad, became the sixth player of his family to have scored a double century in first-class cricket when he hammered 265 to enable Karachi Whites to post a mammoth first innings total of 600-6 declared against Multan on the second day of their sixth round four-day Pool B fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Before Shehzar, his father Shoaib, Hanif, Sadiq, Mushtaq and Imran (Sadiq’s 41-year-old son) had scored double centuries in first-class cricket. The family’s three generations have scored double centuries in first-class cricket.

Shehzar, who was batting on 135 on Thursday, added 332 for the second wicket with 19-year-old Omair Yousuf, who hit his career-best 163. Omair, who was not out on 130, smashed 23 fours. He faced 301 balls.

Shehzar, who smacked 39 fours and a six, put on 238 for the third wicket with left-handed experienced cricketer Saad Ali, who smashed 129 off 170 balls.Ghulam Rehman and spinner Ali Usman got two wickets each.

Multan were 21-2, in response, at stumps.Islamabad put themselves in a strong position as they reached 175-9 in their second innings, for an overall lead of 369 (having already claimed a 194-run lead), against Peshawar in a Pool A outing, at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad.

Ali Sarfraz (51) and Rizwan Ali (28) batted well. Mohammad Ilyas claimed 4-61, while Nasir Ahmed captured 3-42.After posting 276 in their first innings, Islamabad dismissed Peshawar for only 82 in the 28th over.Fast bowler Hazrat Shah destroyed Peshawar’s batting line-up, finishing with 6-22 in 10.3 overs.

In another Pool A fixture, at KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, Sardar Hassan Raza blasted 165 off 284 balls to single-handedly enable Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) to take a huge lead. In response to NBP’s first innings score of 139, they staged 347 all out after resuming their innings from a precarious situation of 75-4.

Hassan smashed 22 fours and two sixes in his superb knock. He was ably backed by Mohammad Mohsin (39), wicketkeeper batsman Gulraiz Sadaf (29) and Shoaib Ahmed (27).International all-rounder Hammad Azam picked 4-102. Left-arm pacer Ghulam Mudassir captured 3-72.NBP were 26 without loss in their second innings at stumps, still needing 183 runs to avert an innings defeat.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore, Asif Afridi (6-39) bowled gloriously to enable FATA to force Lahore Whites to follow-on. After scoring 335, the tribesmen skittled the hosts out for 180.Mohammad Irfan scored 63. After follow-on, Lahore Whites were 28 without loss in their second innings at close.

Earlier, FATA resumed their first innings at 307-9 and lost their final wicket after adding 26 runs.At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Test pacer Junaid Khan (7-17) produced career-best figures to enable Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to gain a huge lead. After scoring 270, they bowled holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) out for only 35.

HBL were 175-6 in their second innings, for an overall lead of 410.Sipper Imran Farhat hit his second fifty of the match when he hammered 62 off 118 balls, hitting seven fours.

Samiullah Khan Niazi picked 2-43.In a Pool B meeting, at Marghzar Ground, Islamabad, WAPDA reached 172-9 in 58.4 overs against Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC). The play on the first day was called off due to dangerous condition of the pitch on Thursday.

Sadaif Mehdi struck 41-ball 43 with five fours and two sixes. Khalid Usman was batting on 26 in which he had smacked two fours.Spinner Kashif Bhatti got 4-62 and left-arm Test pacer Mohammad Amir got 3-31. At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) gained a substantial lead when they reached 290-6 at close in their first innings in response to PTV’s 158.

Saadullah Ghauri hammered 81 with 11 fours and two sixes. Shakeel Ansar (44*) and Luqman Butt (29*) were at the crease. Fast bowler Tabish Khan got 3-74, while Aamir Jamal claimed 2-50.

Lahore Blues forced Rawalpindi to follow-on at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, as after scoring 334 they dismissed their rivals for 136. Mohammad Nawaz hammered 78 for Rawalpindi with 13 fours.Test pacer Aizaz Cheema got 5-53. Shahid Nawaz and Bilawal Iqbal claimed two wickets each.Rawalpindi were 29 without loss at stumps in their second innings.