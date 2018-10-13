NTC, Dell EMC sign agreement

ISLAMABAD: The National Telecommunications Corporation (NTC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dell EMC to launch datacenter-as-a-service (DCaaS) for government customers and their unique needs in Pakistan.

Dell EMC enables enterprise customers to achieve successful IT and digital business transformation through the use of trusted hybrid cloud and big data solutions that are built on the DCaaS infrastructure, on top of industry-leading converged infrastructures, servers, storage and cyber security technologies, a statement said on Friday.

Under this partnership, NTC would work closely with Dell EMC to adopt a new generation of infrastructure to facilitate the strategic launch of NTC’s Datacenter-as-a-service offerings, aimed at government customers and their unique needs in Pakistan.

Dell EMC General Manager Pakistan and Afghanistan Naveed Siraj said, “Dell EMC is proud to announce the partnership with NTC to introduce innovative cloud solutions aimed at creating new business efficiencies for their valued customers.”