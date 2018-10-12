Fri October 12, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 12, 2018

Demolition of front portion of house: Japan’s honorary consul general seeks help from PHC CJ

PESHAWAR: The honorary Consul General of Japan, Fazal Karim Afridi, has appealed to chief justice of Peshawar High Court to take notice of the action of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)

authorities who demolished an entire footpath which may create security problems for his house.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, he said that the BRT authorities demolished the footpath and front portion of his house in Phase-4 in Hayatabad.

By demolishing the footpath along his house, he added, the authorities had not only damaged his house but also made him and his family insecure.

Fazal Karim Afridi said that he had also been using his house as an office as the honorary consul general of Japan in Peshawar to receive foreign diplomats and VIPs. “I have already received life threats.

The damage caused to the front portion of my house has made me vulnerable and increased the threat to the visiting dignitaries,” he argued.

He recalled that he had apprised the concerned authorities about the threat facing him and his guests. “The authorities had assured to take me into confidence before demolishing any part of my house and its surroundings, but the entire operation was carried out at midnight,” he complained.

He said he is a law-abiding citizen and would cooperate with the authorities in completion of the ongoing BRT project but such a unilateral action against him was injustice.

He appealed to the PHC chief justice to direct the authorities to stop construction work on the BRT near his house and redesign the proposed bus station.

