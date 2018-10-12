Govt engineers continue pen-down strike in KP

PESHAWAR: The protesting engineers continued their pen-down strike on Wednesday against the government for delaying notification of the technical allowance to be paid to them after its approval by the provincial cabinet in June 2018.

The previous day, the engineers marched up to the Civil Secretariat and chanted slogans against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and its finance department

Shakir Habib, the convener of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Association of Government Engineers, said the pen-down protest would continue indefinitely until their demand was accepted. He said the provincial finance department should issue the notification concerning the payment of technical allowance to the engineers in the government departments forthwith as the protest won’t be called off until then.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Association of Government Engineers had given the call for the pen-down strike at its general body meeting on Monday. The association claimed that about 700 engineers serving in government departments all over the province were observing the pen-down strike.