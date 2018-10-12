Six special education centres get buses

LAHORE: Punjab Special Education organised a ceremony in which the department distributed buses among special education centres on Thursday.

Six special education centres of Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Hassan Abad and Rahimyar Khan got new mini Hino buses. Minister Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq was the chief guest of the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, the minister said: “We are taking steps for the welfare of special children. Under 100-day plan of PTI government, we are formulating a policy for the education of special children. A total of 292 institutions are working in Punjab for the education of special children. Punjab government is all set to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To provide the travelling facility to the special children is a key aspect of this mission. We are serving the disabled kids to please Allah.” Secretary Special Education Khalid Mehmood, DG Afshan Kiran Imtiaz, DO Shehzad Bhutta, Rafi Ullah, Nusrat Jabeen, Zulfi Riasat, Ghulam Murtaza and Zahid Majeed attended the event. PhD awarded: Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Muhammad Ilyas in the subject of High Energy Physics.