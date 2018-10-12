Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout
Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package

Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package
IMF and home-grown solutions

IMF and home-grown solutions

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bail pleas of two cops involved in Sulaiman Lashari murder case rejected

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday rejected the bail pleas of two constables, Imran Araien and Yaseen Jamali, two companions of Salman Abro, the main accused in the 2014 murder case of teenager Sulaiman Lashari.

The court saw no legal worth in the bail applications moved by Araien and Jamali, who are accomplices of Salman Abro, the son of SSP Ghulam Sarwar Abro. After hearing the arguments of the attorneys for the two detained constables, the court rejected their bail pleas.

Salman Abro is accused of killing 18-year-old Lashari in cold blood at his house in DHA with the assistance of five armed guards in 2014. The charge-sheet in this high-profile murder case was submitted to ATC-III. The same court had accepted the charge-sheet and later the five accused were indicted in the murder case.

However, the counsel for the accused had moved two applications challenging the status of framing charges and examination of the crime scene where Lashari and one of Abro’s guards had been killed.

The attorneys of the main accused had claimed that the the framing of charges was against some provisions of the law and also that the crime scene hadn’t been properly examined by the investigators.

However, the court, after hearing their exhaustive arguments, rejected their stance pertaining to the framing of charges. It also found no legal grounds to have the crime scene re-examined, and rejected the second application as well.

The counsel for the accused, Advocate Abdur Razzaq, later had challenged the nature of the trial in the Sindh High Court, arguing that it was not a case of terrorism but that of murder and therefore, should be shifted to a regular court.

However, the SHC rejected the plea and declared that the case will proceed in the assigned anti-terrorism court. The teenager was shot dead at around 2am in his house while studying on the balcony, allegedly by Abro and his five armed guards, after a petty argument between the two.

A case had been registered at the Darakhshan police station against Abro and four police constables – Muhammad Rasheed, Yasin, Maqbool and Imran Araien – who had accompanied him. One of the police guards, Zaheer, had been killed when Lashari’s private security guards had returned fire.

The police had also seized the vehicle and the weapons used in the crime. On the court’s orders, Abro was shifted to the juvenile jail after a medical board set up on the court orders had declared him to be below 18 years of age.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal
#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement