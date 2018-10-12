Forex reserves fall $100mln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s official foreign exchange reserves fell $100 million to $8.308 billion in the week ended October 5, the central bank’s data showed on Thursday.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves stood at $8.409 billion during the preceding week.

The foreign exchange reserves of banks, however, increased $59.6 million to $6.544 billion during the week under review. The country’s total foreign exchange reserves slid $41.1 million to $14.85 billion.