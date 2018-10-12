Forex reserves fall $100mln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s official foreign exchange reserves fell $100 million to $8.308 billion in the week ended October 5, the central bank’s data showed on Thursday.
The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves stood at $8.409 billion during the preceding week.
The foreign exchange reserves of banks, however, increased $59.6 million to $6.544 billion during the week under review. The country’s total foreign exchange reserves slid $41.1 million to $14.85 billion.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s official foreign exchange reserves fell $100 million to $8.308 billion in the week ended October 5, the central bank’s data showed on Thursday.
The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves stood at $8.409 billion during the preceding week.
The foreign exchange reserves of banks, however, increased $59.6 million to $6.544 billion during the week under review. The country’s total foreign exchange reserves slid $41.1 million to $14.85 billion.
Comments