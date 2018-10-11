Thu October 11, 2018
October 11, 2018

Removal names from ECL: No response to Nawaz, Maryam from ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior is yet to respond to a request by former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law seeking removal of their names from the Exit Control List (ECL), despite the passage of a week since it was submitted.

Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (R) Safdar had separately written letters to the ministry on October 3 demanding removal of their names from the ECL.

The letters read that the constitution guarantees freedom of movement to every citizen together with safety of his life and belongings. They maintained in the petition that the federal government's move to place their names on the ECL was unconstitutional and unlawful.

The former premier, his daughter and son-in-law stated that they were not involved in corruption, misuse of authority, terrorism or any conspiracy, noting that the accountability court absolved them of corruption allegations levelled by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). They further noted that the Islamabad High Court also suspended the sentences handed to them by an accountability court in Avenfield properties case.

The petitioners mentioned that none of the courts in the country directed placement of their names on the ECL, hence the federal government should review its decision and strike them off the list.

However, the Ministry of Interior has not yet responded to the request.

Nawaz maintains he would not leave the country without the permission of the accountability court hearing other two references against him.

He has also assured of his appearance in court hearings.

