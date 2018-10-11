Govt lacks majority: Khursheed

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did not enjoy itself majority in the Parliament.

He said that the stock market has been collapsing since former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's ouster.

Addressing a ceremony in Sukkur, the PPP leader said, “The stock market has been on decline since Nawaz' ouster.”

"There has been a loss of billions in the last two months and people have gone bankrupt," he said while adding that “there is a dangerous level of pressure on the economy.” Taking a jibe at the government approaching IMF despite earlier claims, Shah said, “Imran used to say that he would rather commit suicide than approaching IMF and today people are laughing at his non-serious statements.”

He further said, “70 percent of PM Imran’s team is made up of Musharraf’s cabinet members. A party considered dangerous for the country has been given ministries but if Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) is not part of the alliance, the government will collapse.”

Shah further said, “We can see Parliament’s supremacy diminishing.”

“I have not seen such an election in the last 30 years. All institutions should work within their limits and PPP wants to see institutions working,” the PPP leader continued.