Over Rs5b interest-free loans for health professionals: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has approved a comprehensive plan for distribution of interest-free loans for professionals of various categories of health sector. She was chairing a meeting on strengthening of Punjab Health Foundation (PHF) here on Wednesday, according to a handout issued here. Managing Director, PHF, Ajmal Bhatti briefed the minister about a number of schemes launched by PHF in recent years. “During the next three years 10,250 loans of worth Rs5.6 billion will be disbursed among MBBS, BDS, Pharmacists, Paramedics, Homeopaths, Hakeems and Physiotherapists for set up of their own entrepreneur,” she announced. The minister directed establishing an Entrepreneur Development & Counselling Cell (EDCC) in Punjab Health Foundation for assessing feasibility of business proposals seeking loans from Punjab Health Foundation in the categories i.e. Home Care Medical Services, Health Fitness Clinic, Dietitian and Nutritionist Clinic, Supporting Psychologist Clinic, Supporting Medical Laboratories etc.