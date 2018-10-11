India women’s T20s in WI called off

NEW DELHI: India Women will miss out on crucial game time ahead of the 2018 ICC Women’s World T20 as their scheduled bilateral T20I series against the Windies in St. Kitts now stands cancelled.

Although the three-match series was yet to be officially announced by the two boards, it is understood that the annulment comes from Cricket West Indies due to financial constraints. Earlier in July, BCCI had tabled a proposal for their team to travel early to West Indies and play three bilateral T20Is - slated for the last week of October just before the official WWT20 warm-ups begin - as an add on in the preparations of the two teams.

India are placed in Group B, also comprising Australia, Ireland and Pakistan while Windies will face South Africa, Sri Lanka and then England in Group A.