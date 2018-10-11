Bjorn mulls calling time on golf career

LONDON: Victorious Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn said Wednesday he could call time on his playing career after admitting it will take “something special” to be competitive again. Bjorn has not recorded a top-10 finish since a year before he was made captain and slumped to 884th in the world as his own game took a back seat to his leadership role.

The 47-year-old Dane returns to action at this week’s British Masters at Walton Heath alongside four members of his team — Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose and Thorbjorn Olesen — but has not ruled out hanging up his spikes. “These next few months it’s just about coming back down to earth and trying to find myself and figure out what’s in store for me going forward,” said Bjorn.

“I can’t stand up and say, ‘OK, I’m going to go full at it now and that’s the only focus I’m going to have’, because that has left me, especially in the last 12 months. “So I need a bit of time to figure out if I have that motivation. At 47, after pretty much two years away, it’s going to take a lot of hard work to get back to playing good golf.”