Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi
FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL
Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case
Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Peshawar

AA
Akhtar Amin
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PHC takes exception to illegal kidney transplantation

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) observed on Wednesday that the business of illegal kidney transplantation is at its peak in the private hospitals of the province and the agencies concerned including Health Care Commission and Federal Investigation Agency were unaware of this inhuman practice in the hospitals.

A division bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Qalandar Ali Khan directed the FIA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission to take action against those involved in this illegal inhuman business and submit report till October 18.

“It’s very strange that private hospitals are playing with the lives of poor and helpless people and the concerned government agencies and commission are unaware of it,” Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan observed.

He remarked that only checking the bank accounts of people is not the duty of FIA as the agency has other responsibilities.

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed against an illegal kidney transplantation case in the province. On the court’s order, both the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Care Commission and additional director FIA appeared in the court.

“What are you doing against the illegal business of kidney transplantation in the private hospitals?” the court questioned the officials concerned. It asked the officials what action they had taken against this inhuman business in the province.

CEO Health Care Commission replied that action has been started against the substandard and illegal private hospitals across the province. Sharing data with the court, he informed that the commission had so far sealed 1,691 illegal private hospitals in the province.

The court directed the additional director FIA to take action against the people involved in this illegal and unethical business as it was not only the question of making money, but the matter concerned human lives.

The court fixed October 18 for the next hearing and directed the Health Care Commission and FIA to submit report about the action taken against the illegal kidney transplant cases being carried out in private hospitals.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida
Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Photos & Videos

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations
Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series