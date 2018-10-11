Provision of justice part of PTI manifesto: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheerud-Din has said provision of timely justice was part of PTI manifesto. Prosecution plays key role in provision of justice.

The minister said the Punjab government was committed to change the fate of the country under the leadership of Imran Khan. printing press: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal visited government printing press Punjab Wednesday.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the institute and showed displeasure over the bad situation of cleanliness. On not receiving satisfactory answer about the performance of the printing press, the minister expressed displeasure over it.