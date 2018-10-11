Partly cloudy

LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions continued to prevail in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting northern areas of the country and may persist till Wednesday. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Malakand Division and Gilgit-Baltistan.