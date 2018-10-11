PHC takes exception to illegal kidney transplantation

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) observed on Wednesday that the business of illegal kidney transplantation is at its peak in the private hospitals of the province and the agencies concerned including Health Care Commission and Federal Investigation Agency were unaware of this inhuman practice in the hospitals.

A division bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Qalandar Ali Khan directed the FIA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission to take action against those involved in this illegal inhuman business and submit report till October 18.

"It's very strange that private hospitals are playing with the lives of poor and helpless people and the concerned government agencies and commission are unaware of it," Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan observed.

He remarked that only checking the bank accounts of people is not the duty of FIA as the agency has other responsibilities.

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed against an illegal kidney transplantation case in the province. On the court's order, both the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Care Commission and additional director FIA appeared in the court.

"What are you doing against the illegal business of kidney transplantation in the privatehospitals?" the court questioned the officials concerned. It asked the officials what action they had taken against this inhuman business in the province.

CEO Health Care Commission replied that action has been started against the substandard and illegal private hospitals across the province. Sharing data with the court, he informed that the commission had so far sealed 1,691 illegal private hospitals in the province.

The court directed the additional director FIA to take action against the people involved in this illegal and unethical business as it was not only the question of making money, but the matter concerned human lives.

The court fixed October 18 for the next hearing and directed the Health Care Commission and FIA to submit report about the action taken against the illegal kidney transplant cases being carried out in private hospitals.