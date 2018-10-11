Removal of names from ECL: No response to Nawaz, Maryam from ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior is yet to respond to a request by former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law seeking removal of their names from the Exit Control List (ECL), despite the passage of a week since it was submitted. Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (R) Safdar had separately written letters to the ministry on October 3 demanding removal of their names from the ECL.

The letters read that the constitution guarantees freedom of movement to every citizen together with safety of his life and belongings. They maintained in the petition that the federal government's move to place their names on the ECL was unconstitutional and unlawful.

Nawaz, his daughter and son-in-law stated that they were not involved in corruption, misuse of authority, terrorism or any conspiracy, noting that the accountability court absolved them of corruption allegations levelled by the NAB. They further noted that the IHC also suspended the sentences handed to them by an accountability court in Avenfield properties case. The petitioners mentioned that none of the courts in the country directed placement of their names on ECL, hence the federal government should review its decision.