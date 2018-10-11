CJP to visit Manchester for dam fundraiser next month

LONDON: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar, will visit Manchester next month to take part in a fundraiser for dam construction, organised by Aneel Musarrat – a leading PTI figure and Imran Khan’s friend.

An invitation letter/poster has been published by the organisers seeking donations for the “Chief Justice and PM Dam Appeal 2018” and invited British Pakistanis to attend the event to be held on November 23 in Manchester.

Tickets are being sold for £1500 for a table of ten in the “inner circle” and £1000 for the “outer circle”. Those in the inner circle will get to sit in the proximity of the “Guest of Honour”. The hall where the event will be held can accommodate up to 1,000 guests on 100 tables. A picture was released showing Aneel Musarrat meeting the chief justice in Islamabad this week. Speaking to The News, the Geo News, Aneel Musarrat confirmed that the CJP accepted invitation to attend the event in Manchester.

Musarrat said, “It is an honour and privilege to meet the CJP sahib. He is an extremely intelligent and humble person. I am delighted that CJP sahib has accepted our invitation to visit Manchester for a fund raiser for the dam project on November 23. The North West community is extremely excited and looking forward to welcoming CJP sahib on November 23.” During the visit, the chief justice will take part in the graduation ceremony of his son as well.

Earlier it was stated that the chief justice will visit the United Kingdom and a few European countries to speak to the overseas Pakistanis about the need for making dams in view of the serious water crisis but will not take part in any fundraising event. The World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) said the CJP would be accompanied by two other officials and would be only sanitising the community in London and Europe about the need for more dams.