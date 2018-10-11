Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi
FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL
Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case
Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Top Story

Murtaza Ali Shah
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CJP to visit Manchester for dam fundraiser next month

LONDON: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar, will visit Manchester next month to take part in a fundraiser for dam construction, organised by Aneel Musarrat – a leading PTI figure and Imran Khan’s friend.

An invitation letter/poster has been published by the organisers seeking donations for the “Chief Justice and PM Dam Appeal 2018” and invited British Pakistanis to attend the event to be held on November 23 in Manchester.

Tickets are being sold for £1500 for a table of ten in the “inner circle” and £1000 for the “outer circle”. Those in the inner circle will get to sit in the proximity of the “Guest of Honour”. The hall where the event will be held can accommodate up to 1,000 guests on 100 tables. A picture was released showing Aneel Musarrat meeting the chief justice in Islamabad this week. Speaking to The News, the Geo News, Aneel Musarrat confirmed that the CJP accepted invitation to attend the event in Manchester.

Musarrat said, “It is an honour and privilege to meet the CJP sahib. He is an extremely intelligent and humble person. I am delighted that CJP sahib has accepted our invitation to visit Manchester for a fund raiser for the dam project on November 23. The North West community is extremely excited and looking forward to welcoming CJP sahib on November 23.” During the visit, the chief justice will take part in the graduation ceremony of his son as well.

Earlier it was stated that the chief justice will visit the United Kingdom and a few European countries to speak to the overseas Pakistanis about the need for making dams in view of the serious water crisis but will not take part in any fundraising event. The World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) said the CJP would be accompanied by two other officials and would be only sanitising the community in London and Europe about the need for more dams.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida
Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Photos & Videos

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations
Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series