Vital-V snatch win in Zone-I Challenge Cup T20

KARACHI: Abdullah Nasir scored a fighting half century as Vital-V Cricket Club notched-up a thrilling one wicket victory over Zaheer Hussain CC on the opening day of Zone-I Challenge Cup T20 Tournament here at the State Bank of Pakistan Ground on Tuesday.

Batting first, Zaheer Hussain CC made 167-7 in 20 overs. Noorullah blasted five boundaries and four sixes in his attacking 65 off 48 balls.In reply, Vital-V reached the target with their last pair at the crease. Abdullah smashed nine boundaries and one six in his 50 ball knock of 63, while Waqas Qudratullah hit two sixes and one four in his rapid 12-ball 23.

Off-spinner Shahzad Ahmed captured 4-23.In other match, Taha Mahmood hammered first century of the event as Liaquatabad Eaglets CC thrashed Shark CC by 82 runs at same ground.

KCCA chief Nadeem Omar inaugurated the competition by striking a ball. He appreciated the efforts of Zone-I for holding a quality club level event.Chief organiser and former Test player Jalaluddin, Chairman Tournament Committee Waqar Hussain and SBP’s Zaheer-ul-Hasan were also present on the occasion.